Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HFC opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/inlet-private-wealth-llc-takes-position-in-hollyfrontier-corp-hfc.html.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.