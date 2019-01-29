Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
