Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

