IBM (IBM) Stake Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in IBM by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in IBM by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in IBM by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,853.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IBM to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,392. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.39.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and tailored industry solutions; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

