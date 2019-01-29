IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $304.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.10 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $277.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $91.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,328. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

In other news, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.60 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 127.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

