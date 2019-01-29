Iberiabank Corp Acquires 8,036 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 85,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $5,084,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,284,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $932,148.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,372 shares of company stock worth $28,151,247. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/iberiabank-corp-acquires-8036-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.