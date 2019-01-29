Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

