HubSpot (HUBS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The company is benefitting from an expanding international footprint. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. We believe portfolio expansion and collaborations bode well. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Moreover, integration of its various in house offerings is likely to improve subscription levels going ahead, consequently bolstering the top line. Adoption of Google cloud bodes well. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past year. However, adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact and mounting operating losses are headwinds. Notably, estimates have remained stable lately ahead of company's Q4 earnings release.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. 7,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $71,602.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $119,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,884 shares of company stock worth $9,389,695. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in HubSpot by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,900,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,611 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,762 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 115,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

