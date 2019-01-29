Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44,719.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

