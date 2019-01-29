Hshare Achieves Market Cap of $98.46 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010976 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00065518 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hshare Profile

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hshare’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ACX, Allcoin, EXX, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

