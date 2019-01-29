HOLD Achieves Market Capitalization of $603,859.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $603,859.00 and approximately $59,333.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOLD has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.01881945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00180198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00205517 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000603 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

