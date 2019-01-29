Hikari Power Ltd Invests $231,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hikari Power Ltd Invests $231,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/hikari-power-ltd-invests-231000-in-anavex-life-sciences-corp-avxl.html.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.