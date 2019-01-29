Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 14,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.3% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,874,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,970,000 after purchasing an additional 499,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,688,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,556,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,491,000 after purchasing an additional 353,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

GIS opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

