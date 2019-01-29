Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 180 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Andrekovich sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $548,923.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $64,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,902 shares of company stock worth $4,761,681. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.07. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,708. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

