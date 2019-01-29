Heico Corp (HEI) Receives $91.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.59 per share, with a total value of $115,007.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 28.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Heico by 15.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. 12,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heico has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heico had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Heico will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 2nd. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

