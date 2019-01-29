Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys 65,000 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless makes up about 2.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.22% of Sierra Wireless worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,613.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 412,035 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,259,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,599,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. First Analysis downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

SWIR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 48,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,231. The company has a market capitalization of $544.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.45. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

