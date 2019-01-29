HCA Healthcare (HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $9.60-10.20 EPS.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.89. 30,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,113. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $116,735.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

