Harris (HRS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Harris (NYSE:HRS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-6.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.Harris also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRS. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRS traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harris will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

