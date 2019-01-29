Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 385,354 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 772.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.24% of Kornit Digital worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,179,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 627,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,636 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

KRNT opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $691.64 million, a P/E ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.00. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

