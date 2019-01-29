Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 4,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 831.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212,397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,936 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

