Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,307,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.35 per share, with a total value of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCG. Evercore ISI began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,894. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.06 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/hanseatic-management-services-inc-has-638000-stake-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.