Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,866,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,260. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $2,015,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,827 shares of company stock worth $2,148,846 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CL King raised Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
