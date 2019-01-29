Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,866,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,260. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $2,015,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,827 shares of company stock worth $2,148,846 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CL King raised Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

