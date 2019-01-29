Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,325.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.51 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.84.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.86, for a total value of $419,763.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.85, for a total value of $652,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,935 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,404 shares of company stock worth $17,678,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

