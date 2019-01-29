GWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,204 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,223.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,967.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $3,357,083.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,550 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $184.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

