GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,979 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,724,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,799,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,684,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $123.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

