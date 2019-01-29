GWM Advisors LLC Buys 86,656 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 913.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,656 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the third quarter worth $183,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the third quarter worth $186,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 745.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,015.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:BIL opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1 year low of $1,603.40 and a 1 year high of $1,790.00.

