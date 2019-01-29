Guess? (GES) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $19.17. Guess? shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 54267 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/guess-ges-shares-gap-down-to-19-17.html.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.