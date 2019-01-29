GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stake Raised by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. 1,535,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,418. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $79,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,348 shares of company stock worth $1,055,041. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.59.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

