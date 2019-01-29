Greg Strakosch Sells 95,982 Shares of TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 95,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,344,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 4,018 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,372.54.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $366,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,750.00.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 200,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,174. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $400.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

