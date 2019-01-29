Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Southern by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 876,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 302,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 208,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Southern by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 588,793.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 170,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 170,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

