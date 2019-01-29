Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 736.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,575,000 after purchasing an additional 293,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

