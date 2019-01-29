Goldcorp Inc. (GG) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Goldcorp makes up approximately 5.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Goldcorp worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 468,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,173,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Goldcorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 315,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,671. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

