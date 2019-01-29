Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.43% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%.

