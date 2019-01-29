Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/gilman-hill-asset-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-sumitomo-mitsui-financial-grp-inc-smfg.html.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.