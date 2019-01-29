General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $480,782,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

