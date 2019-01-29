General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,907.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

