Garner Asset Management Corp Has $548,000 Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 121,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $8,752,341.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,794,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

