Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,194 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 94.0% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter.

AINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Apollo Investment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 9,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,681. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

