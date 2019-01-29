GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $6.14 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $83,992.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00905350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitBay, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Poloniex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

