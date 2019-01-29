Gainer (GNR) Hits Market Cap of $131,082.00

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Gainer has traded flat against the dollar. One Gainer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Gainer has a total market cap of $131,082.00 and $0.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00016104 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00032302 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005903 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001502 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

Gainer (CRYPTO:GNR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 14,160,170 coins and its circulating supply is 11,994,697 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com

Buying and Selling Gainer

Gainer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gainer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gainer using one of the exchanges listed above.

