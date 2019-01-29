Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Receives €63.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.12 ($73.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cfra set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

FRA FRE opened at €44.84 ($52.14) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

