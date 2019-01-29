Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.40% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.28. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $28.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 84.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $91,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

