Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLR stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. TheStreet cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $69.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

