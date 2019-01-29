Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. 217,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,591. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $3,699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,674,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,106,000 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

