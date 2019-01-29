Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $3,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,674,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,000 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

