Fis Group Inc. Takes Position in Cae Inc (CAE)

Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CAE by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

