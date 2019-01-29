Fis Group Inc. Sells 6,993 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

Fis Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Russia ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 472,865 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,174,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

ERUS stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 19,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,674. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/fis-group-inc-sells-6993-shares-of-ishares-msci-russia-etf-erus.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.