Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of SVVC opened at $13.21 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The investment management company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 2,592.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.41% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

