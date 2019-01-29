FirstEnergy (FE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of FirstEnergy have outperformed its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully-regulated utility company. The company’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading the transmission capabilities. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will strengthen the balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project will hurt operations and profitability, going forward.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 65,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In related news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,514,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

