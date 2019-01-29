First National Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

