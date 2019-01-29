First Community Co. (FCCO) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

FCCO opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.87. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

